The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it's suspended all trading due to technical problems. It says the source of the issue is not immediately clear.
The exchange was supposed to open at 9 a.m. Japan time on Thursday. About 3,700 companies are listed on the TSE. The outage is having a major impact on businesses and individual investors.
Stock exchanges in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo have also halted trading. But Osaka is still open. There is no timeline for when activity will resume.
Japan's Financial Services Agency says it's looking into the situation in Tokyo.
Oct 01
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Oct 01
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing nine people at his apartment.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)
Oct 01
A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's e-commerce group Rakuten on Wednesday announced it will offer an unlimited 5G wireless data plan for roughly half the price of the country's top three mobile providers, in a move that could trigger discounts across the industry. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Japan's government says industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in August from the previous month .
(NHK)
Sep 30
Spate of stolen pigs, cows and produce sparks fears in Japan, but the media is preoccupied with the nationality of the criminals. (soranews24.com)
Sep 30
An average price of land in Japan this year fell 0.6 percent from last year for the first decline in three years as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in land demand for commercial operations such as hotels and shops, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems. (Kyodo)
Sep 30
Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A man in his 40s was shot in the parking lot of a ramen restaurant in Miyada, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday, in what police said was a gang-related shooting. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has announced a takeover bid worth about 40 billion dollars to acquire a 100 percent stake in its wireless subsidiary NTT Docomo.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The Japanese Embassy in Indonesia says a Japanese man has died and others have suffered from poisoning symptoms after drinking moonshine in the country.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The Tokyo Metropolitan government says 212 people were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus in the capital on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Astronauts staying at the International Space Station are set to get a taste of canned mackerel made by Japanese high school students.
(NHK)
Sep 30
The National Police Agency plans to move safety lectures for certain driver’s license renewals online as part of the government’s push to digitalize administrative procedures and as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, agency officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Honda Motor is introducing work-from-home allowances and rearranging its office spaces in the latest sign that large Japanese companies confronting COVID-19 are making gradual but permanent revisions to their corporate cultures. (Nikkei)
Sep 30
Japan's education minister Hagiuda Koichi says he will ask universities to let foreign students attend extra classes to make up for lost opportunities to study because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)