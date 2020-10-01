The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it's suspended all trading due to technical problems. It says the source of the issue is not immediately clear.

The exchange was supposed to open at 9 a.m. Japan time on Thursday. About 3,700 companies are listed on the TSE. The outage is having a major impact on businesses and individual investors.

Stock exchanges in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo have also halted trading. But Osaka is still open. There is no timeline for when activity will resume.

Japan's Financial Services Agency says it's looking into the situation in Tokyo.