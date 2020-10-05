Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
The airline says all four of its routes will be abolished on December 5. It operates flights between Chubu Airport in central Japan and Sapporo, Sendai, Fukuoka and Taipei.
The airline suspended all international and domestic flights from April.
Operations in Japan resumed in August, but the carrier stopped all domestic flights again from this month. All flights have been canceled through October 24. Services are expected to remain canceled until December 5.
AirAsia Japan said in a statement that despite its efforts to sustain operations through successive and wide-ranging cost reduction initiatives, the company has concluded that it would be extremely challenging to continue operations without any visibility and certainty of a post-pandemic recovery.
The airline is a joint venture between Malaysia-based AirAsia Group and Japanese partners and began operations in 2017.
中部空港に拠点を置くＬＣＣ・格安航空会社の「エアアジア・ジャパン」は、新型コロナウイルスの影響による業績の悪化から、ことし１２月５日付で全路線を廃止すると発表しました。
エアアジア・ジャパンは、２０１７年から中部空港を拠点に、札幌など国内３路線と台北の国際線１路線を運航。
しかし、ことし４月に大幅に利用者が落ち込んで全便を運休し、８月から国内線を再開したものの、１０月から再び全便運休していました。（
Oct 06
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
(NHK)
Oct 06
These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
(NHK)
Oct 04
The government will double the daily number of airport checks for the coronavirus to about 20,000 following the recent relaxation of entry restrictions, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Saturday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.
(NHK)
Oct 03
A number of ski resorts in the popular Niseko area in northern Japan's Hokkaido are set to delay the start of their operations for this winter season due to the lack of foreign visitors amid the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japan is easing entry restrictions on Thursday for foreigners from around the world, excluding tourists.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Mt. Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Monday, 24 days earlier than last year and two days earlier than average, a local weather agency said. (Kyodo)
Sep 29
Tourists are enjoying the colorful autumn foliage at Mount Asahidake, the highest peak in Hokkaido, northern Japan.
(NHK)
Sep 29
Japan’s second-largest airline, Japan Airlines (also known as JAL), has announced a change in its customer service policies that will be taking effect soon. (soranews24.com)
Sep 29
Tokyo Disneyland has opened a new area of attractions on Monday based on the movie "Beauty and the Beast."
(NHK)
Sep 29
It’s midnight. Tokyo. Tsukiji. I need to go for a walk — through some dark alleys on a Saturday night. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Sep 27
Japan will relax from October its border restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus to allow entry for new visa applicants other than tourists from all regions. (Japan Times)
Sep 27
The city of Nara in Nara prefecture is famous for its free-roaming deer population, who've been known to cross at pedestrian crossings and bow to tourists in Nara Park in return for senbei rice crackers. (Japan Today)
Sep 24
The government of Japan may ease restrictions on entry into the country by people from around the world next month. (NHK)
Sep 18
Tourism businesses in Japan are starting to sell travel packages to and from Tokyo under the government's "Go To Travel" campaign to stimulate domestic tourism.
(NHK)
Sep 18
Tokyo Disneyland's new area with attractions featuring characters and sets from 'Beauty and the Beast' will welcome the public starting Sept. 28, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Scary fun preempted by scary reality of pandemic. (soranews24.com)