Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.

According to police, Kimiharu Morino, who operates a gasoline station, fatally beat his sister Mitsue Oike, who lives in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, about the head several times with a tool at his gas station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.Morino then called 119 and Oike was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Morino has so far given no motive for attacking his sister.

きのう富士市の58歳の男が妹の頭を工具で殴ったとして逮捕されました。妹はその後、死亡が確認され警察は殺人容疑で捜査しています。 殺人未遂の疑いで現行犯逮捕されたのは富士市久沢の石油販売会社社長森野公晴容疑者（58）です。 警察によりますと森野容疑者はきのう午後6時すぎ経営する富士市内のガソリンスタンドの事務所で、神奈川県に住む55歳の妹の頭部を金属製の工具で複数回殴り殺害しようとした疑いが持たれています。 妹は病院に搬送され、意識不明の重体となっていましたが、その後病院で死亡が確認されました。 現場に居合わせた容疑者らの母親から「兄と妹がけんかをしている」などと消防に通報があり、駆け付けた警察官が 森野容疑者を現行犯逮捕しました。 警察は容疑を殺人に切り替えて事件の経緯を調べています。