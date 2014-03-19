The number of traffic accident fatalities in Japan fell to 2,839 in 2020, marking the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1948, a police survey showed Monday.

The number of fatalities dropped by 376, or 11.7%, from the previous year, renewing the record low for the fourth straight year and falling below 3,000 for the first time, according to the National Police Agency survey.

“Various factors are believed to be behind the fall in the number of fatalities, such as improvements in vehicle safety performance and stronger crackdowns on traffic violations,” an NPA official said.

The agency will analyze the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic on traffic accident fatalities, the official added.

Traffic accident deaths dropped in 36 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

戦後初めて交通事故の死亡者が3000人を下回りました。 警察庁によりますと、去年1年間に交通事故で死亡した人は前の年と比べて376人少ない2839人となり、4年連続で戦後最少を更新しました。都道府県別では東京都の死者数が155人で53年ぶりに全国で最も多くなり、鳥取県が17人で最少でした。ピーク時には95万件を超えていた交通事故の発生件数も平成以降、最少の30万9000件となっていて、警察庁は新型コロナウイルスの影響で交通量が減ったことが要因の1つとみています。