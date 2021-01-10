Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.

The ministry says the four people are in their teens to their 40s and all of them had stayed in the state of Amazonas in Brazil.

They were found to be infected with the coronavirus at Haneda on January 2. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases analyzed their samples and found the virus is a new strain.

This is the first time this particular coronavirus variant has been detected in airport quarantine checks in Japan.

2日に羽田空港に到着したブラジルに滞在歴のある男女4人が新型コロナウイルスの変異種に感染していたことが分かりました。 厚生労働省によりますと、新型コロナの変異種に感染していたことが分かったのは、2日に羽田空港に到着したブラジルのアマゾナス州に滞在歴のある男女4人です。 この変異種は、すでに国内や空港検疫で確認されているイギリスや南アフリカで流行しているものとは異なるということです。 変異種への感染が分かった4人のうち40代の男性は到着時は無症状でしたが、その後、呼吸状態が悪化して入院しています。 また、30代の女性は喉と頭の痛みを訴えていて、10代の男性も熱が出ているということです。