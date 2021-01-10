Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
The ministry says the four people are in their teens to their 40s and all of them had stayed in the state of Amazonas in Brazil.
They were found to be infected with the coronavirus at Haneda on January 2. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases analyzed their samples and found the virus is a new strain.
This is the first time this particular coronavirus variant has been detected in airport quarantine checks in Japan.
2日に羽田空港に到着したブラジルに滞在歴のある男女4人が新型コロナウイルスの変異種に感染していたことが分かりました。
厚生労働省によりますと、新型コロナの変異種に感染していたことが分かったのは、2日に羽田空港に到着したブラジルのアマゾナス州に滞在歴のある男女4人です。
この変異種は、すでに国内や空港検疫で確認されているイギリスや南アフリカで流行しているものとは異なるということです。
変異種への感染が分かった4人のうち40代の男性は到着時は無症状でしたが、その後、呼吸状態が悪化して入院しています。
また、30代の女性は喉と頭の痛みを訴えていて、10代の男性も熱が出ているということです。
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 10
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.
(NHK)
Jan 06
Hospitals in areas of Japan hit hard by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak are struggling to accommodate patients, despite far lower case numbers and more beds than in Europe or the U.S. A failure to adjust excessively rosy assumptions as facts on the ground changed is partly responsible for the situation.
(Nikkei)
Jan 03
Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050 (Reuters)
Dec 30
Experts warn that Tokyo's medical system is under severe strain and is entering a critical stage due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The general public in Japan will be able to receive low-cost at-home coronavirus testing from SoftBank Group, which until now had only offered its PCR screening to companies and local governments. (Nikkei)
Dec 29
A new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan.
(NHK)
Dec 28
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.
(NHK)
Dec 28
Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 27
The spread of the new coronavirus is threatening the supply of blood for transfusions in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.
(NHK)
Dec 24
Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
()
Dec 24
Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.
(Kyodo)
Dec 24
Japan has set its 2021 catch limit for large whales at 383, the same as for the current year, in line with calculations to avoid a negative impact on cetacean resources, according to the Fisheries Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
Cannabis has a long history in Japan, dating back to the country's pre-historical period. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)