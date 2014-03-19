Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce.
The Legislative Council, which advises the minister, will hold a general meeting next month to start wide-ranging discussions on the legal system regarding divorce and child-rearing.
In Japan, about 40% of fatherless families have agreements on expenses for child support, with the figure standing as low as 20% for motherless households.
Nonpayment of child support is believed to be a cause for poverty in single-parent families.
Last month, an expert panel of the Justice Ministry compiled a report calling for a Civil Code provision on the right to claim child support.
The council is also expected to discuss appropriate visitations by noncustodial parents.
Currently, about 25% of families without fathers have arrangements on visitations and some 27% of households without mothers have such arrangements.
Jan 16
A survey has found that university seniors in Japan are having trouble getting jobs, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Counseling is a varied and interesting career path and is especially rewarding for those that love helping and working with different people. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 14
Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval. (WION)
Jan 14
With a workforce consisting of more than 18 million people, the healthcare sector is a major employer in the U.S. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path. (NHK)
Jan 06
Could COVID-19 level the playing field for women workers in Japan and South Korea, countries known for a rigid corporate culture? (eco-business.com)
Jan 06
When you’re trying to lead your happiest and healthiest life, one great path to self-fulfillment and reward will always be the act of giving back. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 05
Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. (Happy Koi)
Dec 30
An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 28
World-renowned for their quality and beauty, Japanese kitchen knives are some of the best in the world. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 26
Students at this unique suburban Tokyo school learn valuable life lessons in the kitchen. (NHK)