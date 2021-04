Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.

This year, the Japan Chair invited four scholars to examine various aspects of Japan’s relationship with China. What is the current state of Japan-China relations, and how might Japan’s approach affect U.S. strategy in Asia? Please join us for a discussion on their findings, moderated by Michael J. Green with comments by Matthew P. Goodman. - Center for Strategic & International Studies