Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan.
This year, the Japan Chair invited four scholars to examine various aspects of Japan’s relationship with China. What is the current state of Japan-China relations, and how might Japan’s approach affect U.S. strategy in Asia? Please join us for a discussion on their findings, moderated by Michael J. Green with comments by Matthew P. Goodman. - Center for Strategic & International Studies
Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
(Center for Strategic & International Studies)
Apr 01
One hundred and forty-seven out of 156 countries. That's where Japan stands in terms of women's political empowerment. The dismal ranking immediately prompted lawmakers across party lines to call for numerical targets to boost female representation in politics. (Nikkei)
Mar 31
A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
Mar 31
The government has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup there, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Officials are considering tougher measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, which reported the most daily cases anywhere in the country on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Mar 29
Defense chiefs from a dozen countries, including Japan, released a statement Sunday condemning the bloodbath in Myanmar a day earlier, when at least 90 people — including several children — were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters. (Japan Times)
Mar 29
The Japanese government is considering ending support for the exportation of coal-fired power plants to follow the lead of the U.S. and Europe on decarbonization, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Mar 28
Long-considered an overlooked national security vulnerability, Japan will start paying closer attention to just who is buying land close to sensitive areas, aiming to thwart hostile actors from conducting espionage or disrupting operations at defense bases, nuclear plants and other such facilities.
(Nikkei)
Mar 28
Yoko Ono, the wife of the late John Lennon, complained on Twitter on the 26th, saying, "It's never too late" for the abolition of nuclear weapons. (TBS NEWS)
Mar 27
Lawmakers in Japan have rubber-stamped a record budget. It's worth more than 106 trillion yen, or about 1 trillion dollars, for the new fiscal year that starts on April 1st.
(NHK)
Mar 27
The government has finally started discussing ways to ensure stable imperial succession, but it still appears cautious about reaching a conclusion on the matter anytime soon. ()
Mar 26
The United States is under pressure to act as it enters the final stages of a review of North Korea's nuclear programme. (CNA)
Mar 26
The health ministry plans to delay the comprehensive introduction of a system to use My Number social security and taxation identification cards as public health insurance cards, officials said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Mar 25
Japan granted asylum to less than 1 percent of refugees and asylum-seekers who applied in 2019, despite having the third-largest economy in the world. (foreignpolicy.com)
Mar 24
Tokyo and nearby prefectures decided Wednesday to extend their requests for businesses to shorten operating hours until next month as part of efforts to curb the risk of a rebound of the novel coronavirus in the metropolitan area.
(Kyodo)
Mar 24
A panel of experts convened by Japan's government has started discussing ways to ensure that there are suitable candidates to succeed to the Imperial throne for the foreseeable future.
(NHK)
Mar 23
Tokyo metropolitan government officials plan to ask bars and restaurants to continue operating for shorter hours in April.
(NHK)
Mar 22
In Japan, the state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures expired at the end of the day on Sunday.
(NHK)
Mar 22
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says he will work to further strengthen Japan's alliance with the United States when he visits the country early next month.
(NHK)