Fukuoka Introduces 'Fukuoka Points' for Community Volunteers, Offers Perks Like Free Museum Tickets

FUKUOKA, May 11 (News On Japan) - Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

The 'Fukuoka Points' initiative, which started in Fukuoka City on May 10, is a demonstration experiment in community engagement.

Announcer Hiromi Zaitzu described activities in the Miwadai School District, one of the model areas for the demonstration. "Volunteers and city staff participated in weeding demonstrations at the flower beds near the station front, verifying the process from weeding to earning points."

"For activities such as weeding for an hour, participants earn 10 points," stated Zaitzu.

Participants who pre-download a smartphone app can accumulate points by scanning QR codes managed within the school district.

Activities eligible for points include serving as committee members for children's associations, in addition to cleaning and patrol duties.

Benefits of accumulated points include priority participation in the Fukuoka Marathon and free admission to museums and other public facilities.

The initiative was started due to a shortage of community activity leaders.

Mayor Takashima highlighted the importance of community cooperation. "With our aging population and a shortage of volunteers, securing the next generation of community leaders is crucial. Building strong local connections helps prevent crime and monitor the elderly."

Locals participating in the flower bed maintenance expressed positive feedback.

Miwadai School District resident Fukaie Toyofuku said, "Such incentives are very motivating, especially if they encourage young people to participate."

Tanaka, also from the Miwadai School District, found the system user-friendly. "It's not difficult at all. It feels great to receive points."

The 'Fukuoka Points' initiative commenced across all nine school districts in the city on May 10 and is set to identify challenges and improvements over the course of a year.

For example, taking on roles like council or neighborhood association officers can earn you 100 points annually.

Participating in festival or sports day committees, or organizing parenting salons earns 30 points.

Routine activities like crime prevention patrols, child monitoring, or clean-up earn between 5 and 10 points.

The points can be exchanged for various benefits provided by the city, such as priority participation in the Fukuoka Marathon for 200 points, an emergency food supply kit worth approximately one day for 100 points, and tickets for museums or public pools for 30 points.

