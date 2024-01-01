'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

CHIBA, May 10 (News On Japan) - A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Narushima Akihiko, 36, was sent for prosecution on May 10, suspected of driving his bicycle into the oncoming traffic lane and obstructing car traffic in front of a police station in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture in April.

The police have disclosed the bicycle, black suit, and sunglasses seized from Narushima's home, revealing that reports of 42 similar incidents of obstruction all featured the suspect in the same attire.

Narushima has denied the allegations, and the police are further corroborating potential additional offenses.

Source: FNN