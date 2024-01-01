Society

'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

CHIBA, May 10 (News On Japan) - A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Narushima Akihiko, 36, was sent for prosecution on May 10, suspected of driving his bicycle into the oncoming traffic lane and obstructing car traffic in front of a police station in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture in April.

The police have disclosed the bicycle, black suit, and sunglasses seized from Narushima's home, revealing that reports of 42 similar incidents of obstruction all featured the suspect in the same attire.

Narushima has denied the allegations, and the police are further corroborating potential additional offenses.

Source: FNN

MORE Society NEWS

Emperor Awards Grand Cordon at Spring Conferment Ceremony

The "Spring Conferment" ceremony for the Grand Cordon was held at the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty the Emperor personally handed medals to the recipients.

"Guri-shita" Youths Report High Rates of Domestic Abuse

In Osaka's Minami district, known colloquially as "Guri-shita," a high number of youths who congregate in the area have experienced domestic violence and abuse, according to a survey conducted by a supporting non-profit organization (NPO).

One in Eight Elderly Japanese Affected by Dementia

A recent study by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that approximately 4.43 million elderly individuals, or one in eight people over the age of 65, are diagnosed with dementia in Japan.

POPULAR NEWS

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

"Guri-shita" Youths Report High Rates of Domestic Abuse

In Osaka's Minami district, known colloquially as "Guri-shita," a high number of youths who congregate in the area have experienced domestic violence and abuse, according to a survey conducted by a supporting non-profit organization (NPO).

One in Eight Elderly Japanese Affected by Dementia

A recent study by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that approximately 4.43 million elderly individuals, or one in eight people over the age of 65, are diagnosed with dementia in Japan.

FOLLOW US
         