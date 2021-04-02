High school and university students in Japan have started a weekly walkout from school to call for action to address climate change.

The weekly strike began nationwide on Friday. In central Tokyo, six participants gathered in front of the economy ministry. One of them skipped a university enrolment ceremony to join the protest.

The students are urging the government to sharply raise Japan's emission cut target in its ongoing review of the goal. The current target is a 26 percent reduction by fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2013 level.

Second-year university student Yokoi Misaki says she decided to join the campaign even though it means that she has to give up some of the enjoyment of her student life.

She says she wants the government to implement policies for a better future for the Earth.

The weekly school walkout was started by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Young people around the world have followed suit.