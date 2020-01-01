This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.

Today, Yuki Sugeta and his sushi apprentice Issei Meguro from Takasago Sushi in Tokyo will prepare over a dozen designs of sushi in the shape of seasonal flowers, fish and animals like 75 years ago. When you eat sushi, you're not just eating raw fish on rice - you're eating the years of experience each chef has practiced their craft, perfecting it so you come back for more. - ONLY in JAPAN

Most Popular Cherry Blossom Instagram Spot in Kyoto, Japan 2021

VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 10

A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees. A very popular spot for getting shots for your Instagram or TikTok during sakura season in Kyoto, Keage Incline is a beautiful old railroad track surrounded by cherry blossoms trees.

Riding the Sleeper Train in Japan on a Heavy Snow Day (Tokyo→Izumo-shi)

Kuga's Travel - Apr 10

The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day. The Sleeper Express train SUNRISE SETO & IZUMO is the only train in Japan that runs every day.

Japanese Decorative Sushi Story | Saiku Style

ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 10

This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared. This variety of sushi is a lost art and unknown outside Japan. The elaborate designs and use of the ingredients create beauty from food. This is SAIKU SUSHI and was quite popular in the Showa era but has sadly disappeared.

3 New Ways to Celebrate Your Wedding Anniversary in Japan

newsonjapan.com - Apr 10

Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences. Japan is a country where nature, culture and history all merge seamlessly into a mosaic of intricate experiences.

These Rock Formations Are Only Found In Japan | Japanese Climbing Stories Ep.1

EpicTV - Apr 08

In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other. In this first episode we travel to Kanayama near Hidatakayama to explore the boulders that are created in unique formations, which makes for a climbing experience like no other.

Samurai dance classes hit by Tokyo Olympics' ban on foreign spectators

South China Morning Post - Apr 08

Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread. Martial arts performer Koshiro Minamoto’s hope to introduce Bugaku, or warrior dance, to foreign visitors during the Tokyo Olympics faded after Japan decided to ban overseas spectators to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Toy Story Hotel opening at Tokyo Disneyland resort this year

soranews24.com - Apr 08

Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations. Pixar’s hit franchise serves as the inspiration for a new class of Tokyo Disney Resort accommodations.

The Best National Parks in Visit in Japan

newsonjapan.com - Apr 06

One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do. One of the nicest things about visiting Japan is that there is so much to see and do.

Sakura selfies: Japan enjoys cherry blossoms despite virus warning

INQUIRER.net - Apr 04

Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions. Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, although this year foreign tourists have been kept away by virus border restrictions.

Cherry blossoms on Mt. Yoshino reach peak bloom, 30,000 sakura trees

Kyodo - Apr 03

Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual. Cherry blossoms covering Mt. Yoshino, renowned for its 30,000 sakura trees of 200 varieties, in the western Japan prefecture of Nara reached their peak blooms Friday, 10 days earlier than usual.

Law urges companies to keep workers until 70

NHK - Apr 01

A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan. A new law requiring companies to try to keep their workers on the payroll until age 70 takes effect on Thursday in Japan.

ANA 'passengers' savor $540 first-class dining -- on parked plane

Nikkei - Apr 01

All Nippon Airways looks to sate the curiosity of those who wish to dine in the first-class cabin, debuting a service that raises revenue even while the planes remain grounded during the coronavirus pandemic. All Nippon Airways looks to sate the curiosity of those who wish to dine in the first-class cabin, debuting a service that raises revenue even while the planes remain grounded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign tourists spend record low in Japan in 2020 due to pandemic

Kyodo - Apr 01

Foreign tourists in Japan spent 744.6 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the lowest since the survey began in 2010, as the coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions on entry into the country, a government estimate showed Wednesday. Foreign tourists in Japan spent 744.6 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the lowest since the survey began in 2010, as the coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions on entry into the country, a government estimate showed Wednesday.

Universal Studios Japan marks 20th anniversary amid pandemic

Kyodo - Mar 31

Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka marked its 20th anniversary Wednesday, but without any large-scale events to celebrate the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka marked its 20th anniversary Wednesday, but without any large-scale events to celebrate the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alert level raised as volcano erupts in Japan

Kyodo - Mar 31

A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted late Tuesday, sending large rocks nearly 1 kilometer from the crater, prompting the weather agency to raise its alert level. A volcano on a southwestern Japan island erupted late Tuesday, sending large rocks nearly 1 kilometer from the crater, prompting the weather agency to raise its alert level.