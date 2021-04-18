Japan coronavirus cases keep rising
The capital reported 759 new cases on Saturday. An official says the pace of increase is accelerating.
Residents have been living with stricter anti-coronavirus measures in the face of a recent surge in the number of cases. Officials are eager to cut foot traffic to curb the spread of virus strains that are said to be more transmissible.
The western prefecture of Osaka has recently seen the largest number of daily infections in the country. It reported 1,161 new cases on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 for five days in a row.
Vaccinations for the elderly began in Japan last Monday. Some are getting their shots over the weekend.
Priority vaccinations for health care staff started in February. But progress has been slow.
While about 4.8 million workers are estimated to be eligible, only 14 percent have completed two vaccinations so far.
The health ministry says that by the first half of May, it expects to have provided enough doses to give all eligible people two shots. - NHK
Kyodo - Apr 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Japanese officials said.
Japan Today - Apr 18
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.
NHK - Apr 18
People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.
South China Morning Post - Apr 18
Beijing has accused the United States and Japan of sowing division after they said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific region and referred to Taiwan in a joint statement for the first time in over 50 years.
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
NHK - Apr 17
Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have confirmed their highest new infection counts of the coronavirus since the second state of emergency was lifted last month.
NHK - Apr 17
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has addressed Indo-Pacific security in remarks to a US think tank. Suga referred to China's increased assertiveness in the region and said Japan will not concede on universal values such as democracy and human rights.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
Japan Today - Apr 17
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 46-year-old woman for violating the animal welfare law after she kept five dogs in inhumane conditions at her home in Ota Ward.
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
NHK - Apr 17
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and US President Joe Biden have wrapped up summit talks at the White House on Friday.
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 17
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network
Japan Times - Apr 16
The Japanese government will add three prefectures neighboring Tokyo to the list of areas in need of stricter measures to curb a rebound in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.
washingtonpost.com - Apr 16
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
japan-guide.com - Apr 16
