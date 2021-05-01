IOC to provide Tokyo Olympic athletes with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved in Japan, although its rollout has been progressing slowly. The IOC has insisted that participants at this summer's Olympics and Paralympics need not be vaccinated to participate.
According to the IOC statement, the vaccine doses donated by the U.S. and German companies will be made available to national Olympic committees to be distributed in coordination with their local governments.
Japan plans to finish inoculating those 65 and over by the end of July. The Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.
Both Japan and the IOC have indicated that athletes not be given preferential access to vaccines, which Japanese Paralympic Committee President Mitsunori Torihara reiterated Thursday following the IOC announcement.
According to Marukawa, the vaccines would be available at the end of this month, and Japan could expect enough doses to inoculate 1,000 athletes and another 1,500 coaches.- Kyodo
Kyodo - May 07
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will provide athletes attending this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, free of charge.
South China Morning Post - May 06
Fumie Takino, 89, founded the cheer squad Japan Pom Pom in 1996. While the team’s average age is 72, the women believe that age does not matter when it comes to dancing.
Japan Times - May 06
Mao Ichiyama won the women’s section of the Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon with a personal-best time on Wednesday, beating out fellow Japan Olympic team members Honami Maeda and Ayuko Suzuki.
Kyodo - May 06
The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.
swimswam.com - May 06
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
Amit Maji - May 06
When it comes to online casino games, one can only expect fun and entertainment — all without having to move a muscle.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Are you tired of constantly losing when you play casino games and want to give up? Are you wondering if you can actually ever win at casino games because you keep having bad luck?
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Online casinos have become so popular these days, especially due to the fact that most people are confined to their homes due to the pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
Traditionally, Japan is a world leader in new technologies, particularly those related to the entertainment industry and to the internet as a whole.
laprensalatina.com - May 04
Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
Japan Today - May 02
The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.