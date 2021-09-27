Typhoon Mindulle develops to highest intensity
The Japan Meteorological Agency says Mindulle developed into a "violent" typhoon at 3 p.m. on Sunday after spawning on Thursday.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the typhoon was almost stationary over waters near Japan's southernmost island of Okinotorishima. It had wind speeds of up to 198 kilometers per hour around its center, and gusts reaching up to 270 kilometers per hour.
Mindulle is expected to move north while gaining strength.
Waters around the Daito Islands of Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will become rough, with waves forecast to reach up to 4 meters high on Monday, and 6 meters from Tuesday onward.
Mindulle is predicted to travel further north before veering northeast around Thursday.
It remains unclear exactly what path the typhoon will take in the latter half of this week. But Mindulle is expected to come closest to Japan's main island of Honshu on Friday afternoon as a "very strong" typhoon, the second-highest on the intensity scale.
The typhoon may bring rain and winds to the Pacific shores of eastern and western Japan, as well as the Izu Islands, just south of Honshu. The meteorological agency is calling on people to stay up to date on Mindulle.
