An Introduction to Kabuki Makeup・Part 1: The Basics
Kabuki In-Depth -- May 20
Let's take a first look at the unique world of kabuki makeup, focusing on the basics, including the oshiroi and mebari, and how every element of cosmetic adds layers of meaning to the presentation of the characters.
Japan to double limit on foreign arrivals from next month
kfgo.com - May 20
Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson said on Friday.
Japan to offer 4th coronavirus vaccine shots from May 25
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
Japan inflation hits seven year high in April
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.
13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.
Gov't panel advises no masks required when not chatting outside
NHK - May 19
Japanese experts on coronavirus infections are offering new advice on face masks. They say there may be more situations where people do not need to wear them.
Japan to provide additional $300 million to help Ukraine
Kyodo - May 19
Japan will provide an additional $300 million in financial assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Japan notches trade deficit as imports surge on energy costs
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.
The endurance of Japan's simple street snack
BBC - May 19
Eaten right off the coals, yaki-imo (roasted sweet potatoes) are a beloved centuries-old food, whether they're served by old-fashioned street vendors or modern "imo" girls and boys.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Japan to extend another 300 million dollars in loans to Ukraine
NHK - May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
NHK - May 19
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
The Supreme - May 19
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
