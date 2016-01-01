Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000
Japan, which traditionally recognizes only around 1 percent of refugee applications, has so far been accepting evacuees from Ukraine under a special measure, without granting them refugee status.
On Saturday, five Ukrainians -- men and women aged between 17 and 67 -- entered Japan, up from the tally of 995 three days ago, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.
The government has provided generous support to Ukrainians, such as arranging a few seats in a once-a-week commercial flight from Poland for those wishing to take refuge in Japan.
The government provides daily living allowances of up to 2,400 yen ($19) to the evacuees who do not have any relatives or acquaintances to turn to. It also helps them to be accepted by municipalities and companies.
In addition, the government shoulders their expenses for medical services and Japanese language lessons. ...continue reading
