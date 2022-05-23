Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
Fresh from a three-day visit to another key US ally, South Korea, Biden will also have talks with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.
US officials describe Japan and South Korea as linchpins in Washington’s pushback against rising Chinese commercial and military power, as well as partners in a Western-led alliance to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Biden reinforces the theme of American leadership in the Asia-Pacific by joining the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan for a summit of the Quad group.
This is “a vital opportunity to exchange views and continue to drive practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”, the White House said, using the administration’s term for the Asia-Pacific region.
However, Quad member India stands out for refusing to condemn Moscow openly or cut trade with Russia. Biden will also be meeting one-on-one Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
North Korea ignores Biden
Hanging over every step of Biden’s Asia tour is fear that unpredictable North Korea will test a nuclear-capable missile or a bomb.
Speculation that this might even happen while Biden was just across the border in Seoul did not materialise over the weekend.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
cbsnews.com - May 21
NHK - May 20
Nikkei - May 20
