Ex-farm minister given suspended prison sentence for receiving bribes
「大臣の自覚に欠けていた」吉川元農水大臣有罪判決
Yoshikawa was indicted on charges of receiving a total of 5 million yen, or about 39,000 dollars, from a former head of Hiroshima-based Akita Foods on three occasions between November 2018 and August 2019.
Yoshikawa admitted to receiving the cash, but pleaded not guilty, saying the funds received were not bribes.
At the Tokyo District Court on Thursday, presiding judge Mukai Katsuko said Yoshikawa was aware the egg producer's intention to seek favors over draft standards for poultry breeding drawn up by an international organization.
The judge said Yoshikawa knew the money was for the government's opposition to the proposed standards and preferential treatment for the egg industry.
Recognizing all of the cash Yoshikawa received as bribes, the judge criticized his act and gave him a prison sentence of two years and six months, suspended for four years.
The judge also ordered him to pay a penalty of 5 million yen, the same amount of money that changed hands. ...continue reading
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
Nikkei - May 20
Japan plans to start requiring large companies to disclose their gender wage gaps as early as this year as part of efforts to address systemic disparities in the workplace.
NHK - May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.