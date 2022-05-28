Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises
陸自が富士総合火力演習 国内最大規模の実弾訓練
Some 3,300 personnel and 36 tanks and other vehicles took part. The drills were held at the GSDF's Higashi-Fuji training camp in Shizuoka Prefecture.
They are among the largest live-fire exercises conducted by the Self-Defense Forces in Japan.
They were based on the scenario that a remote Japanese island had been invaded.
An amphibious rapid deployment brigade specializing in landing operations was deployed. It used amphibious vehicles and Osprey transport aircraft, which were being used in the annual drills for the first time.
Parachute troops jumped from helicopters.
An electronic warfare unit jammed enemy command communications before tanks and armored fighting vehicles opened fire.
Various other weapons were also used, including howitzers, which the United States and Germany have been providing to Ukraine.
GSDF officials say 57 tons of ammunition worth more than 8 million dollars will be used by the end of the drills on Saturday night.
The exercises were not open to the public for the third consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
NHK - May 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.