Kabuki Makeup Part 2・Kumadori

In this second video on kabuki makeup, we focus on the stylized system of kumadori, which heightens the beauty of many important roles on the repertoire, particularly those acted in the aragoto style. The kumadori was introduced in a primitive form by Ichikawa Danjūrō I at the end of the 17th century, most likely inspired by the puppet theatre.

In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.

M5.4 quake hits off Ibaraki Pref. in Japan's east

Kyodo - May 29

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan's east on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.

2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home

Japan Today - May 29

A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

Director Hayakawa Chie receives Camera d'Or Special Mention at Cannes

NHK - May 29

Japanese director Hayakawa Chie's film PLAN 75 has received a Special Mention by the jury for the Camera d'Or, an award for debut feature films, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease

NHK - May 29

A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.

Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage

Asahi - May 29

Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.

Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan

Kyodo - May 29

A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.

Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises

NHK - May 29

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.

4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey

Kyodo - May 29

Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes

bignewsnetwork.com - May 28

TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.

Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'

NewsOnJapan - May 28

KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".