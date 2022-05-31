Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget
約2.7兆円の今年度補正予算が成立 物価高騰の緊急対策
NHK -- May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Diet's Upper House members voted Tuesday to pass the package for this fiscal year. The Lower House approved the bill last Friday.
It earmarks 9.16 billion dollars for a fuel subsidy program and 11.87 billion dollars to replenish the state's reserve funds.
The government has been using those reserve funds to address the coronavirus pandemic. It will now also use it to cope with the price rises.
Japan to enable fighter jet and missile exports to 12 nations
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Kishida pledges to restart idled nuclear power plants
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Ex-farm minister given suspended prison sentence for receiving bribes
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Japanese missiles and jets in India soon; New Delhi, Tokyo sign key pact on military cooperation
Hindustan Times - May 27
Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing.
N.Korea fires three ballistic missiles with different ranges in short succession
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Japan economic report drops mention of coronavirus
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
Chinese, Russian bombers fly around Japan
NHK - May 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
Kishida pledges action as Quad summit wraps
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
Indian Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
Kishida, Biden agree to strengthen alliance
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
Biden: US is fully committed to Japan's defense
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
Chinese aircraft carrier sails between two islands of Okinawa
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
