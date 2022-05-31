Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget

Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Diet's Upper House members voted Tuesday to pass the package for this fiscal year. The Lower House approved the bill last Friday.

It earmarks 9.16 billion dollars for a fuel subsidy program and 11.87 billion dollars to replenish the state's reserve funds.

The government has been using those reserve funds to address the coronavirus pandemic. It will now also use it to cope with the price rises.