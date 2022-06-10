Japan’s defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who ‘ignore rules’

岸防衛大臣　アジア安全保障会議で中国とロシア牽制

wkzo.com -- Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.

“Japan is surrounded by actors that possess, or are developing, nuclear weapons, and that openly ignore rules,” Kishi said in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security meeting.

In May, China and Russia conducted a joint aerial patrol in waters close to Japan and Taiwan, their first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Joint military operations between these two strong military powers will undoubtedly increase concern among other countries,” he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the same point in no uncertain terms in his Shangri-La Dialogue keynote speech the night before, saying his country would call for increased defence spending and possibly seek advanced strike weapons.

“Ukraine may be East Asia tomorrow,” he said.

Security and stability of the Taiwan Strait was also important for the security of Japan and the wider world, Kishi said on Saturday, calling China a “nation of concern”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” has alarmed Tokyo, because it could establish military force as a way to settle international disputes and encourage China to try and take control of Taiwan, which lies close to Japan and maritime trade routes that feed its economy.

In his speech, Kishi also criticised North Korea, which has carried out at least 18 missile tests this year, saying the regime could not be allowed to threaten Japan, the region and the international community.

Jun 11 (ANNnewsCH) - シンガポールを訪問している岸防衛大臣はアジア安全保障会議で演説し、中国による台湾政策を巡り「武力行使の可能性を放棄していない」と述べ、強い懸念を示しました。  ...continue reading
U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
Japan mulls resuming tourism discount
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
Japan's Diet approves supplementary budget
NHK - May 31
Lawmakers in Japan have enacted a supplementary budget worth 2.7 trillion yen, or roughly 21 billion dollars, to address fuel prices that have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan govt drops timeframe for budget balancing target
kitco.com - May 31
Japan's government made no mention of a timeframe for balancing the primary budget in its draft mid-year annual long-term economic policy roadmap, two government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters
The Star - May 30
Japan lodged a complaint Monday over a South Korean ship that was conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul.
Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
Japan to enable fighter jet and missile exports to 12 nations
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Kishida pledges to restart idled nuclear power plants
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        