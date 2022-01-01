Inside Tokyo’s only PRIVATE POOL Hotel Suite | Grand Hyatt Tokyo Presidential Suite Tour
Tokyo Portfolio -- Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
US to lift COVID test requirement for international travelers
NHK - Jun 11
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
Kamakura in 2022
japan-guide.com - Jun 11
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.
ANA to resume normal operation for Haneda flights this summer
NHK - Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
Japan begins relaxing entry restrictions for foreign tourists
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Riding on Japan’s Amazing Luxurious Train | Saphir Odoriko Premium Green
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 09
Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.
Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea cuts child tickets in half
News On Japan - Jun 08
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.
Masks and chaperones: Japan's new rules for foreign tour groups
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan is opening up to overseas tour groups from Friday, but under strict conditions: visitors must wear masks, buy insurance and be accompanied by a tour guide "from entry to departure."
Japan Alps Adventure! Solo Travel Vlog Nagano to Toyama || Tateyama-Kurobe Alpin Route
Kuga's Travel - Jun 06
Between Toyama and Nagano prefectures, there is a steep 3,000m-high mountain range called the Japan Alps.However, there is a route that passes directly through this mountain to Toyama. This route is called the Tateyama-Kurobe Alpine Route.
Tokyo’s BEST Photo Spots with a Pro Japanese Videographer
Tokyo Creative - Jun 05
We collab with one of Tokyo's top videographers, Eiki Akiyama, & get a tour of the best locations for the perfect Instagram shot!
This Luxe Overnight Train on One of the Japan's Most Scenic Islands Is Getting an Upgrade
travelandleisure.com - Jun 03
Japan's new plan to test tourism is officially underway, so now may be the right time to start looking into your luxurious return to Japan by rail. And your overnight train ride through one of Japan's most scenic islands is about to get an upgrade.
Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive
NHK - Jun 03
Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.
Japan raises cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - Jun 01
Japan has doubled the daily limit on the number of people entering the country to 20,000, starting on Wednesday.
