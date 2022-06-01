Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
ネット中傷対策「侮辱罪」厳罰化 改正刑法成立
Moves to amend the country's Penal Code gained traction after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member on the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House," was believed to have committed suicide in May 2020 after receiving a barrage of hateful messages on social media.
In Japan, insults are distinguished from defamation in that the former publicly demeans someone without referring to a specific action but both are punishable under the law.
At present, the penalty for insults is detention for less than 30 days or a fine of less than 10,000 yen. The proposed amendments will introduce a prison term of up to one year and raise the fine to up to 300,000 yen.
The statute of limitations for insults will also be extended from one year to three years. The changes will come into effect 20 days after their promulgation.
The degree to which an insult will be considered punishable under the legislation remains unclear. ...continue reading
