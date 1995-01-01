Internet Explorer shutdown to cause Japan headaches 'for months'
Since April, Tokyo-based software developer Computer Engineering & Consulting has been inundated with requests for help.
Those customers are mostly government agencies, financial institutions and manufacturing and logistics companies that operate websites only compatible with Internet Explorer.
Microsoft officially will halt support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday U.S. time after 27 years of service. Many users are transitioning to Google Chrome.
A March survey by information technology resource provider Keyman's Net revealed a large number of organizations in Japan relied on Internet Explorer, with 49% of respondents saying they used the browser for work.
They said the browser was used for employee attendance management, expenses settlement and other internal tools. In some cases, they have no choice but to use Internet Explorer because of clients' systems used to handle orders. Over 20% of these respondents did not know or had not figured out how to transition to other browsers after Internet Explorer's retirement.
NDTV - Jun 12
A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.
Nikkei - Jun 10
A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.
Japan Times - Jun 09
A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 07
Cannabidiol, abbreviated CBD, is a phytocannabinoid discovered in the mid-1900s. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids identified in the cannabis Sativa plant. CBD accounts for over 30% of the plant.
Nikkei - Jun 06
More than 20 types of amino acids have been detected in samples Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe brought to Earth from an asteroid in late 2020, an official said Monday.
Nikkei - Jun 03
Toyota Motor will enter the home battery market, offering outdoor units that can be charged from hybrid and electric vehicles, the automaker said Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 02
A study in Japan found that women were significantly more likely than men to develop rash-like side effects after a first dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
Nikkei - Jun 02
Shimane Prefecture in western Japan approved Thursday a plan to restart a nuclear reactor of the same type as those that suffered meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.
NHK - Jun 01
A Japanese law that took effect on Wednesday requires pet sellers to implant electronic microchips in dogs and cats so that their owners can be identified if the animals get lost.
Nikkei - May 31
A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain offline as requested by over 1,000 plaintiffs due to safety concerns, in a rare decision issued while the operator is seeking permission from authorities to restart the plant.
NHK - May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
NHK - May 31
Japan's supercomputer Fugaku is on the top of the list in two categories of the world's high-performance computer rankings for the fifth straight time.