Australia and Japan to boost defence exercise

Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.

The meeting between the two defence ministers resulted in an agreement to increase joint military exercises amid the rising security challenge in the Indo-Pacific region.

Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology

NHK - Jun 14

A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.

Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time

Kyodo - Jun 13

A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.

Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt

Tokyo Lens - Jun 13

Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?

Japan’s defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who ‘ignore rules’

wkzo.com - Jun 11

Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.

Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation

channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11

Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).

Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm

NHK - Jun 11

A citizens' group has filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others over free alcoholic drinks offered by a major beverage company to parties held by Abe's political support association.

Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl

Kyodo - Jun 10

A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).

U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

staradvertiser.com - Jun 10

U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.

Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands

Al Jazeera - Jun 08

Russia's foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report

WION - Jun 05

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.

North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills

rappler.com - Jun 05

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.