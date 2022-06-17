Akutagawa literary prize shortlist made up entirely of women for first time
芥川賞は創設以来初の5候補すべて女性作家に 第167回芥川賞・直木賞候補作発表
NHK -- Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
The female authors are the finalists for the Akutagawa Prize, which is awarded to up-and-coming novelists.
The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Literature says this is the first time a shortlist has been entirely made up of women since the prize was founded in 1935.
On Friday, the society also announced the finalists of another major award, the Naoki Prize, for entertainment novels. Four of the five authors are women.
The two prizes are given twice a year. The winners will be announced on July 20.
Jun 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 第167回芥川賞と直木賞の候補作が発表されました。芥川賞では初めて5つの候補すべてが女性の作品となりました。 ...continue reading
Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims
NHK - Jun 16
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
NHK - Jun 16
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan
yahoo.com - Jun 16
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
yahoo.com - Jun 16
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
Kyodo - Jun 16
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
Kyodo - Jun 16
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court
NHK - Jun 16
A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.
NHK - Jun 16
A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.
Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jun 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.
Japan Today - Jun 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.
40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
Alleged mastermind of COVID-19 subsidy scam arrested after returning from Dubai
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
Kimua tragedy sparks change in Japan
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
School vice principal arrested after miniature camera found in women’s toilet
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Japan Today - Jun 13
Police in Shinhidaka, Hokkaido, have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of placing a miniature camera inside the women’s staff toilet at a junior high school where he is a vice principal.
Locked up by the Japanese government for 9 days
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Sundai Love - Jun 13
I was locked up by the Japanese government after arriving in Japan. I tested positive for Covid and they made me quarantine in a designated facility for 9 days.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7