Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
細田議長 “セクハラ疑惑”記事で文藝春秋を提訴
Japan Today -- Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Calling the reports of the Shukan Bunshun magazine groundless and defamatory, the 78-year-old ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker demanded that Bungeishunju Ltd pay him 22 million yen in damages and publish an apology ad.
The magazine's editorial department said it is "regrettable" that Hosoda, who serves as "top of the highest organ of the state power, has not given any explanation (over the reports) to the public but filed a lawsuit."
"We are confident about our reports and we will set the record straight in court," it said.
One of the reports said Hosoda had called a female reporter late at night and asked her to come to his house.
Jun 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 細田博之衆議院議長がセクハラ疑惑の記事を巡り、出版社を提訴しました。
Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
Japan’s defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who ‘ignore rules’
wkzo.com - Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.
Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm
NHK - Jun 11
A citizens' group has filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others over free alcoholic drinks offered by a major beverage company to parties held by Abe's political support association.
Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl
Kyodo - Jun 10
A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).
U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
