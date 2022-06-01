Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation
岸田総理 G7首脳会合に向け出発 ロシア制裁強化へ
Kyodo -- Jun 26
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges.
Speaking to reporters at his residence before embarking on a five-day trip to Germany and Spain for G-7 and North Atlantic Treaty Organization gatherings, Kishida also expressed hope for boosting cooperation between Japan and NATO "to a new stage."
"I would like to exchange candid views on Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rising prices, the situation in Indo-Pacific and climate change, among other challenges, and exhibit G-7 unity," Kishida said.
The G-7 leaders are gathering in the southern Germany resort of Schloss Elmau for a three-day summit from Sunday, where they are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, energy security and an emerging food crisis due to the war. ...continue reading
Jun 26 (ANNnewsCH) - 岸田総理大臣はG7＝主要7カ国の首脳会合に出席するため、ドイツへ出発しました。欧米各国との連携を深め、ロシアへのさらなる制裁強化を打ち出す方針です。 ...continue reading
Kishida discloses ambitious inflation-fighting package
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
NHK - Jun 21
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said he is planning to roll out a package of measures to fight inflation.
Japan govt. says economy recovering, warns of rising costs
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japanese government has kept its overall assessment of the economy unchanged for the third straight month. Officials say there are signs of an upturn, but called for caution against rising raw material prices amid the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.
Japan's top court rules state not liable for Fukushima disaster
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Nikkei - Jun 17
Japan's top court on Friday dismissed claims that the government should pay damages in cases involving around 3,700 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, absolving the state of responsibility for mass evacuations in the crisis.
Australia and Japan to boost defence exercise
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Sky News Australia - Jun 17
Australia and Japan have agreed to elevate defence cooperation between the two nations during in a meeting between the Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo.
Japan gears up for July 10 election with end of Diet session
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Japan Today - Jun 15
Japan wrapped up its 150-day regular Diet session Wednesday, with the ruling and opposition parties swinging into high gear for the House of Councillors election set for July 10.
Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
NHK - Jun 14
A Japanese government report called for creating a 10-trillion-yen, or about 74-billion-dollar, fund for university research in a bid to reverse a decline in the country's science and technology capability.
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
Japan’s defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who ‘ignore rules’
wkzo.com - Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.
wkzo.com - Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.
Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7