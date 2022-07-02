More scorching weather expected in Japan on Sunday
気になる台風4号の進路は 勢力は？関東影響は？
A high pressure system covered western and eastern Japan on Saturday, causing the mercury to shoot up.
The day's high was 38.8 degrees Celsius in Ueda City in Nagano Prefecture in central Japan, and 38.6 degrees in the city of Kyoto in western Japan.
Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees for a record-tying eighth consecutive day in Tokyo.
Clouds and rain are expected in many parts of western and eastern Japan on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain high.
Clear weather is expected to cause temperatures to rise further in some places in northern Japan.
The day's high is expected to reach 36 degrees in Ichinoseki City in Iwate Prefecture, and the city of Fukushima, both in northeastern Japan.
Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees in wide areas from northern to western Japan.
The Shogunate - Jul 03
The Chosokabe are one of the most well known names of the Sengoku Jidai, yet most people often forget about the fascinating tale of their ambitious rise and tragic fall.
NHK - Jul 03
Tropical storm Aere is now close to the islands in southwestern Japan. It is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Okinawa and nearby islands over the weekend.
NHK - Jul 03
The soaring temperatures that have scorched wide areas of Japan all week are set to continue on Sunday.
Japan Today - Jul 03
KDDI Corp, one of Japan's top three carriers, said Saturday its mobile customers have been facing difficulties making calls and getting online for over half a day, with the disruption of its nationwide networks also impacting services from banking and transmission of weather data to parcel deliveries.
AP Archive - Jul 03
Yamashita is one three three women picked in a pool of 36 head referees for the men's World Cup in Qatar, which opens in just under five months on Nov. 21. It's the first time a female will be in charge on soccer's largest stage.
CBC - Jul 02
Randy Bachman has performed many times on Canada Day, but the event he played this year is like no other.
Mrs Eats - Jul 02
Did you know Japan made some American inventions EVEN BETTER? You might not believe it, because USA #1, but constant improvement is part of Japanese DNA!
Japan by Food - Jul 02
Tucked away near Shimo-Takaido station, Genkiya is a family-run izakaya dining bar. Its cozy atmosphere brings people together over good food, fun conversation, and occasional arm wrestling!
Netflix Anime - Jul 02
Jolyne Cujoh is framed for a crime and incarcerated in the maximum-security Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as “The Aquarium.” Intent on getting her out, Jolyne’s father, Jotaro Kujo, comes to visit… but that is exactly what the mysterious Stand and mastermind Pale Snake planned for all along.
Kyodo - Jul 02
From ingestible oils and gummies to skin lotions and makeup, products made from cannabidiol, an extract of the cannabis plant devoid of its psychoactive properties, are rapidly gaining popularity in Japan.
NHK - Jul 02
Climbing season at Mount Fuji has started for trails in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan.
NHK - Jul 01
Scorching heat continued across Japan on Friday, with daytime highs exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at a record six locations.