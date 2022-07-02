More scorching weather expected in Japan on Sunday

The soaring temperatures that have scorched wide areas of Japan all week are set to continue on Sunday.

A high pressure system covered western and eastern Japan on Saturday, causing the mercury to shoot up.

The day's high was 38.8 degrees Celsius in Ueda City in Nagano Prefecture in central Japan, and 38.6 degrees in the city of Kyoto in western Japan.

Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees for a record-tying eighth consecutive day in Tokyo.

Clouds and rain are expected in many parts of western and eastern Japan on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain high.

Clear weather is expected to cause temperatures to rise further in some places in northern Japan.

The day's high is expected to reach 36 degrees in Ichinoseki City in Iwate Prefecture, and the city of Fukushima, both in northeastern Japan.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees in wide areas from northern to western Japan.