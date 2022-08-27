Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK -- Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Baba and two other Diet members, Adachi Yasushi and Umemura Mizuho, ran in the race to decide who will take over from current leader Matsui Ichiro.
In the leadership election, 586 special party members, including Diet and local assembly members, as well as 19,293 ordinary members, had one vote each.
Special party members cast their ballots at an extraordinary party conference on Saturday. Ordinary members voted by mail.
Baba garnered 8,527 votes, while Adachi won 1,158 and Umemura 1,140.
Baba, 57, is a fourth-term Lower House member. He became co-head of the party in November last year after serving as secretary-general for about six years. ...continue reading
Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Japan pledges $30 billion in aid for Africa at Tunis summit
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting death of former prime minister
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan grants refugee status to 98 Afghans fleeing Taliban
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Xi sends message to Kishida wishing recovery from COVID-19
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
Japan mulls deployment of missiles, may increase its missile arsenal
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
PM Kishida infected with coronavirus
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks with top creditors
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
3,500 Unification Church followers protest Japanese media reports
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7