Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September
“新ワクチン”来月にも接種開始へ 「BA.5」効果も
U.S. pharmaceutical firms Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have each applied to the Japanese health ministry for the production and sale of their COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the highly transmissible variant. An experts panel of the ministry is expected to discuss soon whether they should be approved.
Health minister Katsunobu Kato stressed at a news conference on Tuesday that the government will work hard to make the additional inoculation happen sooner than planned, saying that many members of the public have high expectations of it.
The ministry panel this month decided to make Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters available to all who have completed at least the first two-shot regimen and to make preparations so the additional inoculation can begin in mid-October or later.
If health authorities approve the Omicron boosters, their imports can begin by the end of September. The exact timing of the start of the additional vaccination, however, will depend on when imports can happen and the degree of preparations local authorities will make ahead of the new drive, one of the sources said. ...continue reading
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.