Japan to penalize hospitals not accepting infectious disease patients

The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.

The government will also set penalties for people entering Japan with suspected infections who fail to report their health conditions when in isolation and establish an agency to act as a command center for responding to infectious diseases in fiscal 2023, it said.

"We will systematically set up a framework so that medical services will be provided for certain in the event of an emergency," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a coronavirus task force meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.