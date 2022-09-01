3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected

A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.

China Kawamoto is suspected of dying of heatstroke, according to the Shizuoka city fire department, which has jurisdiction over Makinohara. Police may pursue professional negligence resulting in death in connection with the case.

The bus arrived at her kindergarten at around 8:50 a.m. and school staff found her unconscious inside the bus at around 2:10 p.m., according to police. She was subsequently confirmed dead. ...continue reading