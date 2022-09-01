3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
幼稚園バスで3歳女児が心肺停止 病院で死亡確認 熱中症か
Kyodo -- Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
China Kawamoto is suspected of dying of heatstroke, according to the Shizuoka city fire department, which has jurisdiction over Makinohara. Police may pursue professional negligence resulting in death in connection with the case.
The bus arrived at her kindergarten at around 8:50 a.m. and school staff found her unconscious inside the bus at around 2:10 p.m., according to police. She was subsequently confirmed dead. ...continue reading
Sep 06 (ANNnewsCH) - 3歳の女の子が幼稚園の送迎バス内で倒れているのが見つかり、その後、死亡が確認されました。熱中症とみられています。 ...continue reading
Japan’s hottest city to give out umbrellas to protect children from sun
theguardian.com - Sep 02
Children living in Japan’s hottest city will be given specially designed umbrellas to protect them from the heat, after a summer that saw record-breaking temperatures in many parts of the country.
Former babysitter given 20 years in prison for sexually abusing 20 children
NHK - Aug 31
A district court in Japan has sentenced a former male babysitter to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting 20 children.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Ask Japanese - Aug 29
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The Diplomat - Aug 27
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
NHK - Aug 27
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
Miss Universe Japan 2022 is Marybelen Sakamoto
pageantcircle.com - Aug 26
Marybelen Sakamoto was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2022 in a glittering national competition held on Thursday, August 25 in Tokyo.
Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment
Japan Today - Aug 26
A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Japan Today - Aug 25
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home last month.
Brad Pitt hops on the bullet train to Kyoto, gets teary at a temple, and receives a Pasmo card in Japan
soranews24.com - Aug 24
A whirlwind ride to promote the movie in the land where it all started.
