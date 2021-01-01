Japan weighs $350 handout as part of energy aid package

Nikkei -- Sep 07
Japan could distribute 50,000 yen ($350) in cash handouts to low-income households as early as fall under a new relief package for those hurt the most by surging food and energy prices.

With pricier resources and a weakening yen accelerating inflation in Japan, the government is weighing a round of fresh assistance to ease the public's mounting pain. The cash assistance would apply to households earning too little to pay local income taxes. Significantly more than 10 million are expected to qualify for the payments, which would be funded by the government's budget reserves for fiscal 2022.

Japan had distributed 100,000 yen to low-income households back in fiscal 2021 to blunt the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will separately continue to subsidize oil distributors in October and beyond to curb the rise in gasoline prices. It will consider funding the extension through December out of its budget reserves. ...continue reading

Sep 07 (TBS NEWS) - 物価の高騰が続く中、政府は住民税が非課税の低所得世帯を対象に1世帯あたり、5万円を給付する方向で調整していることがわかりました。  ...continue reading
Chinese water parks hook 'One Piece' pirate character licensing deal
Nikkei - Sep 07
Chinese leisure group Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has inked a merchandise license agreement to use characters from the "One Piece" Japanese comic book series in a bid to lure more guests.
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Sumo: Former yokozuna Hakuho to hold retirement ceremony in January
Kyodo - Sep 06
Former yokozuna Hakuho will hold his official retirement ceremony on Jan. 28 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, the winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournaments announced Monday in an online press conference.
Prince Hisahito, 2nd in line to throne, turns 16
Kyodo - Sep 06
Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Japanese imperial throne, turned 16 Tuesday after starting senior high school this spring.
Western Japan may have fierce winds, heavy rain as typhoon approaches
NHK - Sep 05
Large and strong Typhoon Hinnamnor may bring fierce winds and torrential rain to some areas of western Japan.
Bus company disciplined after driver orders maskless passenger off bus
Japan Today - Sep 05
The Chubu District Transport Bureau has taken disciplinary action against Izu Hakone Bus Co, a public bus operator in Shizuoka Prefecture’s Mishima City, after one of its drivers told a woman passenger to get off the bus because she was not wearing a face mask.
Gourmet Shaved Ice! Tokyo's Next-Level Kakigori Shops To Cool Down in Summer
Japan by Food - Sep 05
It gets HOT in Tokyo, and there’s no better way to cool down than with some refreshing kakigori, aka shaved ice.
Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
World COVID-19 eases as Japan, South Korea report 40% of weekly cases
UPI - Sep 05
The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with a 20% weekly drop in cases to around 573,000 daily and a 17% decline in deaths to about 1,800 each day though the virus continues to rage in Japan and South Korea with 41% of the infections.
Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
What to Consider When Chatting On Cam for The First Time
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
Fans of virtual communication a few years ago drew attention to video chat. With its help, everyone can easily find an interlocutor anywhere in the world.
