JR East puts its own train simulator online
Working as a driver in one of the company’s popular trains requires a high level of skill and foresight. Only the best gets an opportunity to drive one of the trains.
Those who do not have these qualities, or who do not even live in Japan, now have an online opportunity to feel like a JR East train driver. The railway company is putting its “JR East Train Simulator” online, which is already featured on the Steam platform. The starting date of this special train journey is 19th September.
The game is based on real JR simulators used in driver training. It uses a highly accurate replica of the Hachik Line, which runs between Takasaki and Kuragano stations. The Keihin-Thoku Line can also be used between miya and Urawa Stations. In the first row, the player controls a northbound Keiha 100 series train, in the second row using a southbound E233 series train. ...continue reading
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is likely to keep the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa under its storm zone until Tuesday morning.
Netflix Anime - Sep 13
“What is a human?” An all-star staff including writer Hirotaka Adachi (aka Otsuichi), character designer Yoshitaka Amano, composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and director Yuzo Sato presents a completely original space horror sci-fi story!
independent.co.uk - Sep 13
A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.
Nikkei - Sep 13
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 13
In this video, we take a look at the role of Miuraya Agemaki, from the kabuki play Sukeroku, in the context of the upcoming name-taking ceremony of Ichikawa Ebizō XI.
washingtonpost.com - Sep 13
Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?
columbian.com - Sep 12
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
Japan Today - Sep 12
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
Kyodo - Sep 12
Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.
theguardian.com - Sep 12
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.