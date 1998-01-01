Tokyo Game Show 2022’s attendance was half that of the 2019 show

On Monday the show’s organiser, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, reported a total attendance of 138,192 visitors.

As noted by Siliconera, that’s a little over half the 262,076 visitors that attended the Tokyo Game Show in 2019, before the arrival of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The significant drop in visitors will have been partly due to restrictions around younger visitors, as well as Japan’s continued restrictions regarding foreign tourists. ...continue reading