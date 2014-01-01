Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
「国葬に断固反対」自分に火をつけ男性重傷 官邸近くで焼身自殺か
Police declined to confirm the incident, but the government said an individual with burns had been found near government property.
"We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7:00 am (2200 GMT) this morning at an intersection below the cabinet office," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.
"But details are currently being examined by police," he added, declining to answer further questions on the incident.
Local media said the man was taken to hospital and was conscious.
TV Asahi said he told police he was opposed to the planned ceremony for Abe.
According to the television station, a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
Jiji news agency said handwritten notes found near the man said he was "staunchly opposed" to the state funeral.
The man was believed to be in his 70s and told police he had doused himself in oil, the agency added.
By mid-morning, the only sign of the incident was a scorched patch of grass and bush, with police and media nearby. ...continue reading
