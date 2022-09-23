Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls

Kishida made the comment to reporters in New York where he attended the United Nations General Assembly.

Kishida said Japan will end the limit on the number of people entering Japan. It will also lift the ban on individual travel and allow visa-free visits from October 11.

Japan now limits the number of entrants to 50,000 per day. The number of daily infections has been decreasing, so the tourism industry and other sectors are calling on the government to further ease the border controls.