Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.

It is held in summer in various cities in Tokushima Prefecture, and Moe, Sutan, and Moto went to Naruto City's. Because of Covid, this was the first time in three years that the festival was held, and the locals were dancing with tears in their eyes. ...continue reading

Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture

Kimono Mom - Sep 25

Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.

Does Japan have a plastic problem?

Life Where I'm From - Sep 25

It's not uncommon to go to the produce section of a grocery store and see most of the items wrapped in plastic.

47 Prefectures - 都道府県（とどうふけん）| Japanese vocabulary

Ninjapanese - Sep 25

You will learn 47 Prefectures of Japan with pictures and pronunciation.

Young women in Japan want fewer than 2 children, 1st time since 1940

Kyodo - Sep 24

Most young women in Japan who are hoping to get married want only one child or none at all, the first time in postwar history that the average number of desired births has fallen below two, according to a survey, adding to concern about the country's rapidly graying population.

Circles of stone: exploring the monuments of Jomon Japan

the-past.com - Sep 22

he Jomon peoples of northern Japan were unusual among foraging societies for being great monument-builders.

Japan saw fewer than 400,000 births in Jan.-June, 1st in 22 yrs given COVID

Kyodo - Sep 20

The number of babies born in Japan and to Japanese expatriates in the January to June period fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier to fewer than 400,000 for the first time since 2000, amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recent government data showed.

Teacher admits adding bleach to school lunch

News On Japan - Sep 18

TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old female teacher at an elementary school in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested for adding bleach to a school lunch curry.

Japan to face a shortage of nearly 1 million medical and welfare staff in 2040

Japan Times - Sep 16

Japan looks set to face a shortage of 960,000 medical and welfare service workers in 2040, when the country's elderly population is expected to peak, according to an annual welfare ministry report released Friday.

More Japanese youth want to remain single; women cite career setbacks post childbirth

WION - Sep 15

Japan is facing a new demographic challenge. The youth there do not want to get married, the finding was published after a new poll was conducted in the age group of 18 to 34.

Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk

miragenews.com - Sep 14

Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.

‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan

theguardian.com - Sep 12

Kohei Saito's book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.

Tadpole Denial and Other Secrets to Long Life, by Japanese Doctors

Linfamy - Sep 11

Tadpole denial and various life extension techniques of premodern Japanese doctors and priests.

Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams

Japan Today - Sep 10

A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.

U.N. panel urges Japan to end segregated education of disabled kids

Kyodo - Sep 10

A U.N. panel dealing with the rights of people with disabilities urged Japan on Friday to end special education that segregates children with disabilities from those without, as part of its recommendations for the country over its policies for the disabled.

Japanese study: High fruit, vegetable consumption reduces risk of death

NHK - Sep 09

Researchers in Japan say their 20-year-long study shows that people who eat lots of fruit and vegetables are at lower risk of death compared to those who eat little of such food.