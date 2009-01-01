McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs
TOKYO, Sep 27 (Nikkei) - McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Prices will increase between 10 yen and 30 yen (7 cents and 21 cents) for a range of products starting Friday.
A plain hamburger will cost 150 yen, up 20 yen, translating to a nearly 40% jump from 110 yen before the previous price increase in March. Some menu prices for delivery service also will go up. ...continue reading
Blowfish season kicks off in Japan with first auction
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
Japan's crypto regulator warns exchanges self-regulating body, criticizes management
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan's crypto market regulator, has issued a renewed warning to the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's crypto exchanges self-regulatory body, about the October full-scale implementation of FATF travel rules for crypto.
Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Toyota to terminate auto production in Russia
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
BOJ sticks to monetary easing policy
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Forever 21 is returning to Japan, trying to avoid repeating same mistake as last time
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Honda eyes reviving iconic NSX sports car as EV
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Japan consortium explores other options for Toshiba restructuring -Kyodo
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
Apple to raise app prices in Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
Residential land prices in Japan rise for the first time in 31 years
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
SoftBank launches used car subscriptions as telecom growth slows
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
