McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs

TOKYO, Sep 27 ( Nikkei ) - McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.

Prices will increase between 10 yen and 30 yen (7 cents and 21 cents) for a range of products starting Friday.

A plain hamburger will cost 150 yen, up 20 yen, translating to a nearly 40% jump from 110 yen before the previous price increase in March. Some menu prices for delivery service also will go up. ...continue reading