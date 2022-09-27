Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was gunned down during an election campaign speech in July. Thousands gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday to mourn.

Members of the Imperial Family and lawmakers from across Japan joined the leaders of all three branches of government for the state funeral. About 700 foreign representatives also attended.

All stood in silent memory of the slain former prime minister before watching a compilation of Abe's comments on his nation's strengths and its future.

Prime Minister Kishida conveyed his condolences, saying, "Abe Shinzo was the one who worked harder than anyone else in the world to build and maintain peace within Japan, the region and across the globe and to maintain and promote an international order that values freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law." ...continue reading