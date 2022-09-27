Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held

安倍元総理「国葬」終了　前例ない厳重警戒　想定外の事態も

TOKYO, Sep 27 (NHK) - Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was gunned down during an election campaign speech in July. Thousands gathered in Tokyo on Tuesday to mourn.

Members of the Imperial Family and lawmakers from across Japan joined the leaders of all three branches of government for the state funeral. About 700 foreign representatives also attended.

All stood in silent memory of the slain former prime minister before watching a compilation of Abe's comments on his nation's strengths and its future.

Prime Minister Kishida conveyed his condolences, saying, "Abe Shinzo was the one who worked harder than anyone else in the world to build and maintain peace within Japan, the region and across the globe and to maintain and promote an international order that values freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law." ...continue reading

Sep 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 世論が二分するなか、安倍元総理の「国葬」が終了しました。会場の外ではトラブルも発生、先例のない厳重な警備など、現場では想定外の事態になりました  ...continue reading

Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls
NHK - Sep 23
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Unification Church in Japan vows reform after criticism
Japan Today - Sep 23
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan asks foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe's state funeral
Kyodo - Sep 22
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 22
Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
ucanews.com - Sep 21
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Kishida approval rating sinks to new low of 43%: Nikkei survey
Nikkei - Sep 20
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.
Japan govt. ordered to pay damages over death of detained Cameroon man
NHK - Sep 16
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Japan Today - Sep 15
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
NHK - Sep 14
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
