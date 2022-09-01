New exhibition at Stonehenge probes Japan's prehistoric cultures
LONDON, Sep 29 (Kyodo) - An exhibition will open at Stonehenge on Friday, showing the remarkable similarities between prehistoric cultures in Britain and Japan.
The exhibition will feature over 80 Japanese artifacts, none of which have been displayed in Britain before, including a 5,000-year-old Jomon Flame Pot, according to English Heritage, the body which cares for Stonehenge.
"Circles of Stone: Stonehenge and Prehistoric Japan" is Britain's first ever exhibition about Japanese stone circles and will also feature fragments of clay figurines, called dogu in Japanese, which have been found at stone circles and are thought to have been used in fertility or healing rituals. ...continue reading
Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation
NHK - Sep 30
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
Minister calls for mandatory safety devices on nursery school buses
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
New exhibition at Stonehenge probes Japan's prehistoric cultures
Kyodo - Sep 29
An exhibition will open at Stonehenge on Friday, showing the remarkable similarities between prehistoric cultures in Britain and Japan.
More kids showing signs of premature aging
Japan Today - Sep 26
Myopia. Fatty liver. Lumbago. High blood pressure due to obesity. Skeletal problems.
How Advanced Is Education in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
The Land of the Rising Sun is considered one of the world's most educated and productive countries.
Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture
Kimono Mom - Sep 25
Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.
Does Japan have a plastic problem?
Life Where I'm From - Sep 25
It's not uncommon to go to the produce section of a grocery store and see most of the items wrapped in plastic.
47 Prefectures - 都道府県（とどうふけん）| Japanese vocabulary
Ninjapanese - Sep 25
You will learn 47 Prefectures of Japan with pictures and pronunciation.
Young women in Japan want fewer than 2 children, 1st time since 1940
Kyodo - Sep 24
Most young women in Japan who are hoping to get married want only one child or none at all, the first time in postwar history that the average number of desired births has fallen below two, according to a survey, adding to concern about the country's rapidly graying population.
Circles of stone: exploring the monuments of Jomon Japan
the-past.com - Sep 22
he Jomon peoples of northern Japan were unusual among foraging societies for being great monument-builders.
Japan saw fewer than 400,000 births in Jan.-June, 1st in 22 yrs given COVID
Kyodo - Sep 20
The number of babies born in Japan and to Japanese expatriates in the January to June period fell 5.0 percent from a year earlier to fewer than 400,000 for the first time since 2000, amid the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic, recent government data showed.
Teacher admits adding bleach to school lunch
News On Japan - Sep 18
TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old female teacher at an elementary school in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture, has been arrested for adding bleach to a school lunch curry.
Japan to face a shortage of nearly 1 million medical and welfare staff in 2040
Japan Times - Sep 16
Japan looks set to face a shortage of 960,000 medical and welfare service workers in 2040, when the country’s elderly population is expected to peak, according to an annual welfare ministry report released Friday.
More Japanese youth want to remain single; women cite career setbacks post childbirth
WION - Sep 15
Japan is facing a new demographic challenge. The youth there do not want to get married, the finding was published after a new poll was conducted in the age group of 18 to 34.
Researchers say best way to soothe crying infant is by carrying them on 5-minute walk
miragenews.com - Sep 14
Most parents have experienced frustration when their infants cry excessively and refuse to sleep. Scientists have found that the best strategy to calm them down is by holding and walking with them for five minutes.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
theguardian.com - Sep 12
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
