New exhibition at Stonehenge probes Japan's prehistoric cultures

The exhibition will feature over 80 Japanese artifacts, none of which have been displayed in Britain before, including a 5,000-year-old Jomon Flame Pot, according to English Heritage, the body which cares for Stonehenge.

"Circles of Stone: Stonehenge and Prehistoric Japan" is Britain's first ever exhibition about Japanese stone circles and will also feature fragments of clay figurines, called dogu in Japanese, which have been found at stone circles and are thought to have been used in fertility or healing rituals. ...continue reading