Japan conducts first air force drill with Germany at home

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet piloted by Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, landed at Japan's Hyakuri Air Base northeast of Tokyo around 4:30 p.m. after an eight-hour flight from Singapore. It was one of three German fighters to take part in the flight drill through Japanese airspace.

The air exercise, which followed the deployment of a German frigate to East Asia, sends a message to China, analysts said.

Three F-2 fighters, including one carrying ASDF Chief of Staff Gen. Shunji Izutsu, participated from the Japanese side. The drill is intended to bolster the partnership between Japan and NATO. ...continue reading

Sep 29 (Kyodo) - 航空自衛隊は28日、ドイツ空軍の「ユーロファイター」とF2による戦闘機同士の共同訓練を実施した。ドイツ空軍トップのゲアハルツ総監が、日の丸などを塗装したユーロファイターを自ら操縦し、茨城県の百里基地に降りた。訓練にはユーロファイターとF2が3機ずつ参加。