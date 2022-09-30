Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles

Hamada said, "North Korea's unprovoked escalation of provocations -- including this series of launches --threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community. It can absolutely not be tolerated."

Hamada said North Korea launched two ballistic missiles eastward from a site near its west coast.

He said both missiles are estimated to have flown about 300 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers.

He also said they're estimated to have fallen outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone. ...continue reading