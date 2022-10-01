What is the Japanese prime minister’s military strategy?
TOKYO, Oct 04 (Al Jazeera) - Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.
Japan is scrambling to boost its military strength to counter what Tokyo sees as rising threats from China.
In his national address on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasised his goal to bolster the military over the next five years.
But with the weak yen, he is struggling to find the finances to do it. ...continue reading
N.Korean missile flies over Japan, lands in Pacific
NHK - Oct 04
The Japanese government says a North Korean missile has flown over Japan and fallen into the ocean.
NHK - Oct 04
The Japanese government says a North Korean missile has flown over Japan and fallen into the ocean.
What is the Japanese prime minister’s military strategy?
Al Jazeera - Oct 04
Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.
Al Jazeera - Oct 04
Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.
Kishida pinning hopes on big-spending tourists to revive economy
Japan Today - Oct 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to revive the nation's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry by setting a new goal of increasing foreign tourists' total spending to more than 5 trillion yen annually.
Japan Today - Oct 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to revive the nation's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry by setting a new goal of increasing foreign tourists' total spending to more than 5 trillion yen annually.
Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
Minister calls for mandatory safety devices on nursery school buses
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
Japan conducts first air force drill with Germany at home
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
Kishida finishes meetings with some 40 foreign dignitaries
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Tokyo Olympics bribery arrests widens to third Japan sponsor
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7