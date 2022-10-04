N.Korean missile flies over Japan, lands in Pacific

Officials believe the ballistic missile flew over the country's northeast before falling outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone. They say it flew for about 20 minutes over a distance of about 4,600 kilometers.

It may have fallen into waters more than 3,000 kilometers east of Aomori prefecture in northern Japan. They believe it was an intermediate-range ballistic missile, IRBM.

Officials said the missile was launched from a location in North Korea at about 7:22 a.m. Japan time. The Japanese government issued an alert through the nationwide emergency warning system.

It told people in the areas to take shelter in sturdy buildings or underground.

People in northern Japan were alerted with this siren. About 20 minutes after the launch, officials said the missile may have fallen into the Pacific Ocean. ...continue reading