Japan Lower House passes bill regulating religious donations

The move comes after months of public pressure to address allegations against the group.

The new law would ban religious entities from stirring anxiety to solicit donations, and implying followers have a spiritual obligation to give.

Violators could face up to one year in prison, or be fined up to 7,300 dollars.

The law would also require groups to consider if their practices impact people's free will, or their ability to support themselves.

And it would allow authorities to reveal the names of entities that don't follow the rules.