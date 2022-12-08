Park in Nagano to be closed following noise complaints from single household

A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.

Aokijima Park in Nagano City was built in 2004 at the request of locals. It is located in a residential area with an elementary school, a childcare facility and a children's center.

City officials said a nearby household has been lodging complaints about the park since it opened. The household reportedly argued that many children were making a loud noise while playing there, and some damaged shrubs in the garden of the house when they entered the household premises to retrieve a ball.

The city changed the locations of the park entrance and play equipment, as well as the lights-out time to earlier hours. But complaints from the household continued, and the city decided to close the park by the end of December after obtaining consensus from neighbors.

Dec 09 (ANNnewsCH) - 長野市にある青木島遊園地。周りには小学校や保育園、児童センターがあり、子どもの遊び場には最適とも思えるこの公園が、なぜ廃止されることになったのでしょうか？