Japan Duolingo app users spend longest time on language study: report

Japan-based users of popular language-learning app Duolingo spend the longest time studying a language on the platform, with English being studied the most followed by Korean and Chinese, a recent report by the U.S.-based developer showed.

Learners in Belarus, Hungary, and Russia followed Japan in spending the most time using the app, according to the 2022 Duolingo Language Report, which was compiled based on data from over 500 million users worldwide.

Duolingo, which the firm says is the world's most downloaded education app, sends daily reminders to users on their smartphones to complete language lessons presented in a game-like format. It has both free and paid versions. ...continue reading